Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

By Staff
koxe.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new trailer for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller, Old, a family starts to age rapidly while on vacation. Stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps portray parents who take their two kids to a secluded beach that other vacationers have found, and fear starts to mount as a dead body is discovered along with collections of personal items such as clothing. Bernal and Krieps’ children then start to age within hours, and their young son suddenly becoming a teenager. Other children on the beach also age while the adults begin to notice wrinkles on their faces.

