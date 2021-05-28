Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

There isn’t much to say about the new M. Night Shyamalan movie on account of it being, well, a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. But if you happened to catch the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser that aired during this year’s Super Bowl, then you know that the famously secretive director’s latest thriller, Old, has something to do with a group of people stranded on a tropical island that causes them to age at warp speed. (The“why” of it all will likely be uncovered in one of his trademark twist endings.) The movie, which was shot in the Dominican Republic during the opening months of the pandemic and features an ensemble cast that includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, and Thomasin McKenzie, marked a rare departure from the 50-year-old filmmaker’s beloved hometown of Philadelphia, where his films are typically set, and where he established Blinding Edge Pictures—mission control for Shyamalan’s creative empire. It was from there that the director, in between putting the finishing touches on Old and filming the third season of his Apple TV+ series Servant, caught up with his friend, Bryan Cranston. —BEN BARNA.