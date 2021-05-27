Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Coming Soon - Traffic Playground Pilot Projects

hillsboro-oregon.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic Playgrounds are like miniature cities—families can scoot, ride, skate, and walk while they practice skills and learn rules of the road away from vehicle traffic. These spaces also provide an opportunity for outdoor play while children stay physically distant. In partnership with Metro regional government, the City of Hillsboro...

www.hillsboro-oregon.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Parks And Recreation#Bicentennial Park#Pilot#Traffic Playgrounds#Evergreen#Recreation Department#School Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Orange, CTRegister Citizen

'Destination' playground slated for Orange park; traffic concerns raised

ORANGE - Fred Wolfe Park is undergoing a long-awaited transformation that will include a “destination” playground for people of all abilities. “It’s going to be a great place with time,” First Selectman Jim Zeoli said. The committee is led by chairman Travis Ewen, a landscape architect with playground experience and...
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

Plans coming together for new playground at Wayzata Beach

City Council votes to move forward with design and equipment purchase. Wayzata Beach is one step closer to getting a new playground now that the City Council has voted to move forward with the designs and equipment purchase. Members of the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board have been working with...
Washington Stateponcacitynow.com

Washington Pre-K Playground and Parking Lot Project

The Ponca City Board of Education recently approved a contract with Evans and Associates in the amount of $128,855.00 for the playground and staff parking lot projects at the Washington Pre-K Center, located at 1615 North Seventh Street. Evans and Associates was the low bidder on the project. Bret Smith,...
Lifestylecochranetimespost.ca

Non-traditional playground could be coming to KL

Town council is throwing its support behind two community-minded-individuals who would like to create what is known as a “loose-parts playground” in Kirkland Lake. If the playground comes into being it will be located on the corner lot on Second Street and Station Road where a more traditional playground once stood.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Traffic Talk With Ashley Moran: Multiple Traffic Projects

(KADN) - Ashley Moran of Acadiana Planning Commission joined News15 Today to answer viewers questions. A viewer asked:. I'm curious as to why one road construction project is not completed before beginning another? Kaliste Saloom road is not complete. There is a lane closed on Ambassador. Dulles and Johnston Street are still not finished. Then, I see a sign that Guilbeau Road will be closed at Congress. Can you help me understand this?
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Green Meadows - Coming Soon!

Coming Soon - New Homes from the low 300's! Country Living. City Convenience. Whether you are a first time homebuyer or looking to downsize, Pacesetter Homes at Green Meadows is the perfect answer to home ownership at an affordable price. Choice is key at Pacesetter Homes; We offer a variety of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom floor plans to ensure you find the perfect home that fits your needs. Our floor plans offer amazing upgrades at no additional cost. Residents of Green Meadows will enjoy the local attractions such as Tender Smokehouse BBQ, Eden Hill Winery, downtown Celina, Lola's Local Market, Parkview Park, and more! Community Amenities: Parks | Amenity Center | Pool Complex | Trails | Sports Complex - Including volleyball, basketball courts, and more! Download the Community Brochure here! PLEASE READ Due to unprecedented demand in the housing market, we regret to inform you at this time we are not accepting visits in any of our communities. We do not have any selling opportunities at this time. If you would like to be contacted for future selling opportunities in any of our communities, please CLICK HERE to register. We sincerely appreciate your time and effort in wanting to visit with us.
Politicsgreenfield-ma.gov

Court Square Pilot Project Coming Summer 2021

GREENFIELD – The long awaited Court Square Reconfiguration Project will be seeing some action this summer as the City moves forward with piloting the project ahead of a more permanent reconfiguration in the future. This plan originally came forward following the 2017 municipal planning activity with a goal of creating more quality open space around the City Common using a combination of jersey barriers and moveable planters. This summer’s pilot project will be a great opportunity for residents and visitors to use this space while allowing the City to receive important feedback on the project.
Animalsthecragandcanyon.ca

Beekeeping pilot project gets extension

City of Airdrie planning staff are looking for more to go on before making a formal recommendation to council on urban beekeeping within the city, and sought an extension on the pilot project. Council fully supported the ask from senior planner Gail Gibeau, extending the project until November 30 this...
Trafficgobnewsonline.com

Traffic flow on N1 Highway to be disrupted over GRIDCo’s stringing work

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a planned disruption of traffic flow on the N1 Highway. According to the Authority, this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to undertake the final stringing works which involve the removal of a section of the existing power line which traverses the N1 Highway near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction.
Laredo, TXGovernment Technology

Laredo, Texas, Promotes Public Transit, Rolls Out Hybrid Bus

(TNS) — The city of Laredo made history on Thursday, June 17, as it officially proclaimed the day as "Dump the Pump Day," which is a national day in which cities around the country call for people to use public transportation. The city also unveiled the first hybrid-diesel bus for public transportation.
Trafficthebeaumontnews.ca

County seeks resident input on transportation study recommendations

As planning continues for what the future of Strathcona County’s traffic infrastructure will look like, residents are being invited to review what has been drafted thus far. Strathcona County is inviting you to look over the draft recommendations of a functional planning transportation study for the southwest area, which will determine what upgrades will be required over the next 30 years.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

When Will Phoenix Resume Full Bus Service?

For 15 months, bus riders in Phoenix have been boarding in the back where there is no system to collect fares. Since the pandemic began, drivers are supposed to visually check for bus passes as passengers enter through the rear door. Temporary plexiglass to protect drivers is being replaced with permanent high-level tempered glass barriers. Work should be completed in July and then passengers should be able to use front doors where the fare collection boxes are located.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to “Pull-Through” a Parking Space in Pennsylvania?

I'm not going to lie. I am an expert pull-through driver. For someone who can barely parallel park and is too short to back into a parking spot, pulling through an empty space has become my specialty. Plus, I think we all can agree that it is so much easier to leave a parking space by simply driving forward rather than having to back out. So it's literally like winning the jackpot every time I see two empty spaces conjoined, especially when a parking lot is crowded.
Trafficphilkotse.com

LTFRB authorizes 20 more buses for EDSA Busway

That’s on top of the 428 buses already operating on EDSA. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has allowed an additional 20 public utility buses to operate on the EDSA Busway. This was a response to the apparent need for more buses on EDSA, and it is in line with the Department of Transportation’s five-point action plan to address the huge demand for public transport.
Trafficquickbitenews.com

LRT makes it through another milestone Hamilton City Council vote

It’s official: Hamilton City Council has directed staff to prepare a memorandum of understanding between the parties involved in the city’s LRT project. At Wednesday’s (June 23) meeting, councillors voted nine to six in favour of a motion contained in a committee report that directs City staff “to meet with Metrolinx, the Ministry of Transportation and other governmental entities, as required, to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Hamilton Light Rail Transit project.”