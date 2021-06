Molineaux is president/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund, and Nevins is its co-founder and board chairman. They are co-publishers of The Fulcrum. It has been nearly two years since we wrote an op-ed for The Fulcrum titled, "Diverse people must be in every room where decisions are made." We wrote of the need for all Americans to take a stand and commit to the health of our nation. We supported taking a stand for the fact that we are a diverse nation and to thrive as a people we must provide room for more diverse perspectives.