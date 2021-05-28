Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

We're TotalEnergies: French oil major gets green rebrand

By Benjamin Mallet Sarah White
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbYzl_0aEOX5Rk00
The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Oil and gas group Total (TOTF.PA) won more than 90% backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions on Friday, when shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favour of its rebrand as TotalEnergies to mark its shift to renewable energy.

Some shareholders had campaigned to reject Total's green goals as not ambitious enough, echoing growing investor rebellions in the sector.

Demands for oil companies to speed up the shift from fossil fuel reached a crescendo this week as a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to greatly increase greenhouse emission cuts and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) battled with an activist investor over its record on climate change. read more

Total's climate strategy, which lays out its aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, was backed by 91.88% of shareholders voting at its annual meeting.

"This outcome is, I think, the best response to commentators who predicted, and in some cases even hoped for an investor rebellion against the company, and responds to those who act more as activists than shareholders," Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

The rebranding, which takes effect immediately, was backed by 99.88% of votes.

Total is investing in a pivot towards renewable energy with solar or wind power projects.

It is seeking to derive revenues from electricity production, and reduce its reliance on oil products, including with staggered targets to 2030, and mirroring moves by rivals to try to cut emissions.

'GREEN ENERGY MAJOR'

Pouyanne said he wanted the company to become a "green energy major", but said a more radical shift would not be appropriate as the company needs to fund its transition from revenues derived from fossil fuels.

The International Energy Agency has said new fossil fuel projects must stop this year if the world wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, a faster pace than envisaged so far by oil producers, including Total.

"Without new oil projects, global oil production is set to naturally drop by about 4% to 5% every year," Pouyanne told the shareholder meeting, while oil demand was projected to only start tailing off from 2030. "Without new oil projects, it's highly likely that oil prices would reach new highs," he said.

Non-governmental organisations and some investors spoke out against what they saw as an overly conservative approach.

Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at the governance advisory arm of asset manager Federated Hermes, which holds shares in Total, said he had not supported the transition plan.

"The challenge is there's just not sufficient evidence it's aligned with the Paris goals," he said, referring to the U.N. accord on curbing climate change.

Lucie Pinson, founder and executive director at Reclaim Finance, a non-governmental organisation, accused Total of greenwash and said its shareholders had "voted willingly for climate chaos".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Companies#Renewable Energy#Oil And Gas#French#Totalenergies#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell#Exxon Mobil#Green Energy Major#Federated Hermes#U N#Reclaim Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksInvestopedia

3 Oil and Gas Stocks Ready to Bounce

Investors and traders who've referred to oil as black gold as its price has capitulated during the fourth quarter are those who hold short positions in the liquid commodity. Since early October, the price of Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures (CLF19) for January 2019 has tumbled close to 40% due to oversupply fears mixed with fresh concerns about the possibility of a global recession, adding further energy to the aggressive sell-off. "The only way is down," Tamas Varga, senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note, per a CNBC article.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Norwegian Oil Field Tests Market for Greener Crude

Lundin Energy AB will neutralize its share of direct emissions from the Johan Sverdrup offshore field in Norway, a first for a major oil facility. The Stockholm-based company will buy offsets from projects that absorb greenhouses gases, such as reforestation, to cancel the emissions from about 100,000 barrels a day of crude, Nick Walker, Lundin’s president and chief executive, said in an interview.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

BASF postpones Wintershall Dea oil and gas business IPO

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE) put the planned stock market listing of its Wintershall Dea business on hold on Wednesday until further notice, saying the market was underestimating the value of oil and gas companies. BASF and co-owner LetterOne will postpone the Initial Public Offering (IPO),...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil nears $75 as demand rises, U.S. refiners boost output

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a fifth day, climbing toward $75 a barrel as U.S. refiners drew more crude inventories to ramp up activity and meet recovering demand. Crude inventories fell by 7.4 million barrels in the week to June 11, the U.S. Energy...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU eyes tighter rules for ‘renewable’ biomass energy - draft

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering tightening rules that determine whether wood-burning energy can be classed as renewable and count towards green goals, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The EU's executive Commission will next month propose a package of policies to slash planet-warming...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US expects higher oil and gas output in July

The expected gain is largely in oil production, while the growth in gas output is forecast to be marginal. The US federal government reported June 14 that it was expecting increases in both oil and gas production in the Lower 48 states next month. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA)...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Equinor to spend more on renewables as oil output rises

Equinor will speed up investments in renewable energy and low carbon solutions as new oil and gas comes onstream ahead of peak production in 2026, the company said as the pressure mounts to prove it can adapt to a greener future. The majority state-owned Norwegian company said it would dedicate...
Traffickalkinemedia.com

How FTSE Oil Majors Reacted to Brent Crude’s Two-Year High Mark

Suhita is a financial journalist at Kalkine Media. She writes on various topics with a specific interest in the renewable energy sector, sustainability and climate finance. She is a former research analyst with over 9 years of experience in the finan... Summary. Brent crude prices touched a two-year high mark...
Industrykdal610.com

More departures from Exxon Mobil’s trading operation – sources

(Reuters) – Traders from Exxon Mobil Corp’s natural gas liquids and gasoline units have left, according to three people familiar with the matter, the latest in a stream of departures from its downsized trading operations. The departures were part of a recent wave of exits as the U.S. oil producer...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Global Oil, Gas Prices Climb Higher as Demand Strengthens — LNG Recap

European natural gas prices rebounded Monday after falling from multi-year highs late last week, as low storage inventories and strong demand in Asia continue supporting prices on the continent. The prompt Title Transfer Facility (TTF), Europe’s leading gas benchmark, hit a multi-year high of $10.241/MMBtu Thursday before falling to finish...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Exxon Mobil and Chevron Climb as Oil Prices Surge

Oil shares, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, rose on Tuesday as oil prices hit a 2 1/2-year high, with investors expecting demand to outstrip supply during the global economic recovery. In addition, Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta raised his price target...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Oil major BP targets Norwegian offshore wind

BP has joined a consortium of Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind to develop offshore wind projects off Norway’s south-west coast. Each company will hold an equal share in the development consortium bidding to develop projects in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in the Norwegian North Sea. Wind farms in Sørlige...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Big Oil’s Bad Week

By Robert Rapier The world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies are the so-called supermajors or more commonly “Big Oil.” In order of descending market capitalization these companies are ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL SE, and BP. Because global oil consumption results in one of largest contributions to atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions from any source, Big Oil is frequently blamed for..
Energy Industrybywire.news

Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets

-Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the United States for a possible sale as the company looks to focus on its most profitable oil-and-gas assets and grow its low-carbon investments, according to sources familiar with the matter. The sale could be...