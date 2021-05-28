Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility below one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you this morning.