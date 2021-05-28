Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHILDRESS NORTHWESTERN COTTLE...NORTHERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 414 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Memphis to 8 miles northwest of Northfield to Flomot. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Northfield, Cee Vee, Tell and Estelline.