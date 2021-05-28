Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.