Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya accused Canelo Alvarez of ducking Jermell Charlo, and Alvarez issued a scathing response to the accusation. In reply to a post on Instagram of Alvarez teaching a young fighter boxing technique, De La Hoya and Alvarez got into a back-and-forth argument on social media after the Golden Boy executive accused Alvarez of ducking Jermell Charlo. Not only that, but De La Hoya also criticized his former client for his boxing skills, suggesting that Alvarez leads his head up when he throws hooks and that he walks around the ring flat-footed. Alvarez was absolutely livid with the comments that De La Hoya made and he quickly fired back at him.