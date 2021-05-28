10650 NE 9TH PLACE #1125, BELLEVUE, WA 98004
Downtown living at it's finest, 1bed/1bath + huge den (2nd bedroom) & walk-in closet condo in desirable WA Square. Exquisite kitchen with S/S appliances and granite countertops opening up to the spacious living room. Enjoy state of the art exercise, stretch, massage and spa areas, as well as a grand homeowner's lounge incl. a spacious kitchen, pool table & flat screen TV for your use. Not to mention 24hrs concierge services & everything downtown Bellevue has to offer at your fingertips.www.urbancondospaces.com