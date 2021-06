Get any group of old-car lovers together, and whether they're old enough to remember or just newly curious, you'll find consensus regarding the style of old versus new: They just don't make 'em like they used to. Long before stylists felt the long arm of the law pushing their pencils in the wrong direction, elongating bumpers, shrinking engines, and melting away sculpted shapes like a blowtorch on a stick of butter, style and character in a car mattered. When Ford's Lee Iacocca envisioned a svelte everyman's sports car in the dowdy Falcon compact, the engineering and styling staff at Ford agreed.