Mamaroneck, NY

Village of Mamaroneck Receives Citation for Hospitality and Support for USGA’s 2020 U.S. Open Championship

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAMARONECK, New York (May 24, 2021) --- Officials from the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Winged Foot Golf Club visited the Village of Mamaroneck today to present a citation thanking the Village of Mamaroneck for its hospitality and support in last September’s 120th U.S. Open Championship (commonly referred to as the U.S. Open) at Winged Foot Golf Club.

City
Mamaroneck, NY
