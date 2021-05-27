Village of Mamaroneck Receives Citation for Hospitality and Support for USGA’s 2020 U.S. Open Championship
MAMARONECK, New York (May 24, 2021) --- Officials from the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Winged Foot Golf Club visited the Village of Mamaroneck today to present a citation thanking the Village of Mamaroneck for its hospitality and support in last September’s 120th U.S. Open Championship (commonly referred to as the U.S. Open) at Winged Foot Golf Club.www.village.mamaroneck.ny.us