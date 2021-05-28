TOP 10 MOST EXPENSIVE MOVIE CAR CRASHES

The Chevrolet Chevelle is an American muscle car favorite with an incredible legacy spanning 57 years. 1969 models in particular are incredibly popular and accurately reflect the true essence of what a muscle car should be. With muscular bodylines and a big block engine it is easy to understand that these cars have built quite a large following. Even still today, it is rare to see one on the street, though, and even rarer to see one for sale. However, every once in a while, the opportunity does pop up to jump behind the wheel of one of these fantastic American classics.