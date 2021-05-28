TOP 10 MOST EXPENSIVE MOVIE CAR CRASHES
When it comes to writing off cars, Marvel does it best! Here are the top 10 most expensive movie car crashes. Given the whole franchise is about racing cars and generally blowing stuff up, you’d expect to see Fast & Furious at the top of this list, but you’d be wrong. Interestingly, it seems that the Marvel Universe has a strong affiliation with damaging vehicles, with six of its movies featuring in this top 10 most expensive movie car crashes list put together by Uswitch.www.fastcar.co.uk