MURRAY – Major Chris Scott is retiring from the Murray Police Department after 20 years with the the department and a total of 27 years in law enforcement. “Through his time with our agency, Major Scott has been deeply involved in many facets of the department,” a news release from MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said. “While we are excited for him, he will be greatly missed. … Please join us in congratulating Major Chris Scott and thanking him for his service.”