Saint Vincent, MN

In St. Vincent, Adventist Church Honors Nurses and Frontline Workers with Care Packages

adventist.news
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Vincent honored dozens of nurses and frontline workers for putting their health and lives on the line every day for the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The special ceremony highlighted their tireless work in fighting an increase in the number of dengue fever cases, COVID-19 cases, and injuries caused by the recent eruption of La Soufrière, a volcano on the island of St. Vincent.

adventist.news
