As tickets go on sale, Marvel Studios released a new Eternals featurette on Monday that digs into the film's potential impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The featurette features comments from the film's stars, director Chloé Zhao, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. According to Feige, Eternals will explore the origin of the Marvel Universe and change it forever as it sets the stage for the remainder of the post-Avengers: Endgame Phase 4. Star Salma Hayek also details the split between the Eternals in terms of half of them being thinkers while the others are fighters. The featurette describes the Eternals as both a powerful team of heroes and a dysfunctional family. Marvel previously released the first clip from the movie. You can watch the featurette below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO