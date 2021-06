State environmental officials are making their annual plea for the public to avoid efforts to try and rescue fawns that appear to be abandoned. White-tailed deer, which have been estimated to populate Jamestown four times more than the ideal herd of 10 per square mile, give birth to fawns in May and June. If these fawns are found lying on the ground hidden in grass or brush, they should not be approached. The advice from the Department of Environmental Management is reiterated annually because the agency receives calls every year about fawns apparently being neglected by their mothers.