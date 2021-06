Look: 4.25 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. First beer I've had from this new to me brewery (compliments of a generous BA in a trade). The beer pours an opaque dark raspberry pink color with considerable lacing and good head retention. The nose is equally attractive, as I pick up raspberry by the boatload, light coriander, sea salt, lime and light vanilla. The flavor profile replicates the nose pretty closely in this lightly tart beer, though the flavor array isn't as intense and in your face as I was expecting from the nose. Mouthfeel is fairly light, but isn't what I would call thin. Alcohol is barely an afterthought, and really isn't noticeable in this beer. So drinkability is pretty good.