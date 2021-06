A statewide ban on plastic bags is going into effect on July 1. Our CBS 13 news partners report that, for those who don’t have any on hand, you’ll have pay at least $0.05 for a paper bag or a reusable bag made of plastic. Some are supportive of the ban on single-use plastic bags. but, like anything else, there are pros and cons to the law. Serena Merrill works for Instacart, which says it charges people if there’s a local or state law on the books, like in Portland.