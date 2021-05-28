China Smashes Another Brick In Hong Kong's Wall With Election System Overhaul
Hong Kong's overhaul of its election law represents a "new chapter of good governance," the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office in Beijing said Friday. However, the changes are expected to significantly curtail any opposition's ability to participate in government and are a big step for China's efforts to bring Hong Kong into line with its own system and to transition it away from how it chose its leaders when the territory was under British control.www.btimesonline.com