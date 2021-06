Cole Wagner’s legend will live on in Lewisberry long after his baseball playing days are over. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That is something the Red Land star realized Wednesday on the eve of his team’s 5A state title showdown with Bethel Park at Penn State. And, really, he reckoned, the Patriots didn’t need to be in this position — playing for what could have been their third, consecutive state championship if not for COVID-19 — for that to be so.