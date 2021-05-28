Why Is Law And Order: SVU Bringing Back Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler For The Season 22 Finale?

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime found a way to end with multiple shocking cliffhangers, even as it still saw Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler find a resolution in the murder of his wife, Kathy. The finale picked up immediately after last week's episode, which saw Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau team finally arrest Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). However, that was just the beginning of the mess that unfolded in Thursday's episode, "Forget It Jake; It's Chinatown." The episode's cliffhangers proved that keeping Wheatley behind bars is going to be a multi-season challenge for Stabler.