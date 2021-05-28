Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Is Law And Order: SVU Bringing Back Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler For The Season 22 Finale?

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only one episode of Law & Order: SVU is left before the final credits roll on Season 22, and next week's finale will bring back a familiar face to close out the 2020-2021 TV season. Christopher Meloni, who has been fighting the organized crime of New York City as Elliot Stabler over on his spinoff, will return to his old SVU stomping grounds to appear in the Season 22 finale. That much has been revealed, but why will Stabler be back in the SVU mix?

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Jennifer Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law And Order#New York City#Svu#Law Order#Nbc#The Law Order#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
Related
TV SeriesDigital Courier

Should ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Put Benson & Stabler Together Next Season? (POLL)

For 12 years on Law & Order: SVU, fans watched partners Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) work side-by-side and flirt a bit with a will-they-won’t-they relationship. But he was married, and even when he and Kathy (Isabel Gillies) were separated, nothing happened. However, it looks like after Kathy’s death to kick off his Organized Crime spinoff, that could very well change.
TV SeriesPopculture

‘Law & Order’ Fans Feel Betrayed by Absence of Stabler and Benson Moment in Finales

The Law & Order finales did not quite deliver the Stabler-Benson moments fans were really hoping for. Law & Order: Organized Crime focused almost exclusively on the Richard Wheatley case in its first season finale, while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit gave fans major relationship moments for other couples. It was not what many hoped for. The biggest disappointment was that Stabler's letter to Benson remains a mystery to viewers.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crams Multiple Cliffhangers in Heart-Racing Season 1 Finale

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime found a way to end with multiple shocking cliffhangers, even as it still saw Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler find a resolution in the murder of his wife, Kathy. The finale picked up immediately after last week's episode, which saw Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau team finally arrest Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). However, that was just the beginning of the mess that unfolded in Thursday's episode, "Forget It Jake; It's Chinatown." The episode's cliffhangers proved that keeping Wheatley behind bars is going to be a multi-season challenge for Stabler.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Law & Order Spoilers: Has SVU And Organized Crime Been Renewed?

Law & Order spoilers tease that fans of the two popular NBC crime procedurals, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime want to know if they have been renewed for another season. We have the answers!. Law & Order Spoilers – SVU Just Completed Its Twenty-Second Season...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 16

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16, Fin and Phoebe prepared for the big day. Meanwhile, Benson and Rollins tried to help a homeless single mother who's being trafficked in exchange for safe housing. Elsewhere, a surprising call from Stabler surprised Benson. Use the video above to watch...
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Law and Order Svu Season Finale 2021: Release Date, Recap, Preview, Reddit Spoiler, Ending Explained!

America’s most anticipated crime drama “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SUV)” has been all set with its finale episode “A Ship Finally Sets Saill” and its’ recap has been also released. Before diving into the finale episode recap let’s grab all the essential updates on the crime drama. The drama consists of 22 seasons and the first season was premiered on 20th September 1999. It was created by Dick Wolf. It has consisted of Police Procedural and legal crime drama.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Finale: Why Did Wheatley Want Benson There for THAT Last Scene?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 finale, “Forget It, Jake; It’s Chinatown.”]. Terrifyingly, mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) knows how important Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is to Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), which is why he turned his focus on her near the end of the Organized Crime finale. But how the final stand-off — with one of Richard’s moles and the NYPD — went down just leaves us with one major question: Why was Benson there?
TV SeriesStar-Tribune

Worth watching: ‘Grey’s,’ ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Finales, ‘Why Women Kill,’ Nichelle Nichols and ‘Woman in Motion,’ Peacock’s ‘Lady Parts’

Who says TV goes quiet after Memorial Day? (No one anymore.) On an incredibly busy Thursday, two of TV’s longest-running shows sign off until fall. A streaming deluge includes a new season of the campy Why Women Kill, a documentary about Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and her impact at NASA, and a musical comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

That Time Law And Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Surprised 11-Year-Old Who Foiled Would-Be Kidnapper

Olivia Benson has been fighting crime for more than two decades on Law & Order: SVU, and now the iconic TV character has helped thwart a crime in real life when a young SVU fan used what she learned from the show to foil a kidnapper. In response to the young girl's quick-thinking and heroic actions, SVU leading lady Mariska Hargitay virtually dropped in on her for the best kind of surprise that any SVU fan could hope for.