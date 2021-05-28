Cancel
Ashley County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CHICOT AND SOUTHEASTERN ASHLEY COUNTIES...MOREHOUSE AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND PARISHES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 412 AM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Crossett to near Monroe. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Beekman around 420 AM CDT. Berlin around 435 AM CDT. Jones around 445 AM CDT. Wilmot around 450 AM CDT. Parkdale and Buckner around 455 AM CDT. Start and Alto around 505 AM CDT. Rayville around 510 AM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
