Greetings, Guardians! Hope everything’s going great. Xur is on Nessus, near the Watcher’s Grave area, this weekend. Read on to see if he’s brought the goods. Not too long ago, Hard Light was the gun to beat in endgame PvP content. Volatile Light used to remove damage falloff completely, and shots would ricochet and pierce for much more damage, turning narrow passages into kill boxes. The gun is still good, especially in PvE, where the nerfs don’t exist, but it isn’t the dedicated Trials carry gun that it used to be. Still worth grabbing if you haven’t already, in my opinion.