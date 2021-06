The man police believe is responsible for raping and choking a woman who was walking on a Long Island path in broad daylight appeared in court for the first time Thursday. A week after ambushing the victim along the makeshift trail in a small patch of woods near Route 112 and Skips Road in Coram, 29-year-old Jesse Diaz faced a judge in a virtial arraignment as he was charged in the May 27 attack.