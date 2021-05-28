Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heavy rain, strong storms moving through to start Memorial Day weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9fXe_0aEORwUO00

If you are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, be aware there’s a chance for storms all afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says rain and storms will increase as a cold front approaches. This includes a risk for strong to severe storms.

We’re tracking when the storms will arrive and impact your travel plans for Memorial Day, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know as you plan your weekend.

  • Level 1 out of 5 for severe weather for northwest metro Atlanta counties and extending north Friday
  • Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and lightning possible
  • Drier and cooler air moves in after the cold front for beautiful weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Memorial Day Weekend#Severe Weather#Metro Atlanta#Extreme Weather#Weather Team#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
NBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court backs Catholic group that shunned gay foster parents

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court embraced religious rights over LGBT rights on Thursday by ruling in favor of a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to become foster parents.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

McCarthy slams Biden for giving 'Putin a pass' after years of silence on Trump's relationship with Russian president

(CNN) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized President Joe Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying in a statement on Thursday that Biden "gave Vladimir Putin a pass." "The American people suffered massive disruptions because of Russia-linked cyber-attacks," McCarthy said in a statement released Thursday. "Two Americans, both...
Posted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to a representative. "Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's representative said in a statement. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."