Heavy rain, strong storms moving through to start Memorial Day weekend

If you are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, be aware there’s a chance for storms all afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says rain and storms will increase as a cold front approaches. This includes a risk for strong to severe storms.

rain and storms will arrive and impact your travel plans for Memorial Day

Here’s what to know as you plan your weekend.

Level 1 out of 5 for severe weather for northwest metro Atlanta counties and extending north Friday

Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and lightning possible

Drier and cooler air moves in after the cold front for beautiful weekend

