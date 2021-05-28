Heavy rain, strong storms moving through to start Memorial Day weekend
If you are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, be aware there’s a chance for storms all afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says rain and storms will increase as a cold front approaches. This includes a risk for strong to severe storms.
We’re tracking when the storms will arrive and impact your travel plans for Memorial Day, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Here’s what to know as you plan your weekend.
- Level 1 out of 5 for severe weather for northwest metro Atlanta counties and extending north Friday
- Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and lightning possible
- Drier and cooler air moves in after the cold front for beautiful weekend
