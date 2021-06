With spring and summer comes time to complete projects — build, create driveways and conduct other land clearing activities. The McKean County Conservation District reminds landowners and contractors that certain activities may require permits and/or erosion and sedimentation plans. When planning any work near a stream or waterway it is especially critical to acquire permits and check regulations. A stream in Pennsylvania is a waterway with “defined bed and banks,” even if water does not flow year-round. Seasonal trout stream restrictions may apply if you plan on conducting work in stocked trout streams between March 1 and June 15; or in wild trout streams between October 1st and December 31 (or between October 1 and April 1 for Class A wild trout streams). A waiver from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission may be necessary for projects falling within these timeframes.