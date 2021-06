After a turbulent 2020, officials vowed to bring back NASCAR racing in a bigger way than ever before with big changes to existing tracks and the addition of many more throughout the 38-race season – with new tracks, new racing styles, and an adjusted schedule the year has already got off to a great start, and with fans able to return to the tracks once again top, the potential for a lot of excitement. Even outside of just racing, adjustments in regulation and legislation mean that online betting is becoming much more accessible as new bills in states like Ohio could bring the option to many fans looking to wager on races. But which are some of the biggest races of the 2021 season?