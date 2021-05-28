Will Brood X emerge in New England? Here cicadas are snoozing until 2025 and 2030

Chef Joseph Yoon spent 13 days over the past month collecting Brood X cicadas. Early on, he dug in the dirt pursuing the nymphs, yet to emerge after 17 years underground. Then, as they started to surface, he began searching for them at night, when they were most likely to appear. Now, at the tail end of Brood X season in Princeton, N.J., he forages during the day, enjoying the warmth as he plucks mature cicadas off trees as one might pick ripe berries from a vine.