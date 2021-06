Kenny Rogers, at the tail end of the 1970s, discovered what it was like to have most of the country’s music fans sing along with him. The Gambler, his sixth studio album, produced two huge songs. And Kenny Rogers especially celebrated June 9, 1979, when She Believes in Me hit No. 1 on both the country and adult contemporary charts. The song also was a summer delight on the pop charts, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop charts.