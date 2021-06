Viewers of GENERAL HOSPITAL fell in love with Wiley immediately upon his introduction, in no small part due to the casting of the super-adorable twins Erik and Theo Olson in the role of Michael and Nelle’s son. Wiley has been through a lot in his young life but there’s one thing the little boy had yet to do until the June 7 episode of the soap — speak! After Willow left, Michael assured Wiley that his parents love him, and the cute little tyke said “Okay” before declaring that he had a lot of crayons and then counting them, “one, two three, four five!”