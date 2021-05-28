Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

‘LemonAid’ boys, seven, thirsty for more success after £100,000 charity campaign

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxFEy_0aEOQ57r00
Mikaeel Ishaaq (left) and Ayaan Moosa

Two seven-year-old boys who raised more than £100,000 for charity by making lemonade are now looking to replicate their success with a venture for victims of the Gaza conflict.

Best friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq set up their homemade lemonade initiative – dubbed “Lemonade for Yemen-Aid” – last year to raise money for the people of Yemen and soon went viral around the world.

The pair sell food and drink – including their own juice – from their stand in Seven Kings, east London, and also appeal for donations online.

Their efforts have recently been recognised with a Rotary Young Citizen Award while the pair also received gold Blue Peter badges and messages of support from footballers Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and David Luiz of Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ddsE_0aEOQ57r00
Mikaeel Ishaaq (right) and Ayaan Moosa have been raising money for causes with their lemonade

The campaign even saw film star Angelina Jolie surprise them with a donation and a personal letter to thank them for their work.

Ayaan’s mother Adeela Moosa said she has received messages from other parents whose children have been inspired by the boys.

“It’s really amazing that these two seven-year-olds have managed to inspire all these other kids and adults,” she told PA

“Even adults are saying, ‘gosh, if they’re doing this kind of stuff, we should be as well’.

“They’re really passionate about what they’re doing. It’s not just for fun, it’s not just to set up a lemonade stand and have a laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DRxP_0aEOQ57r00
Mikaeel Ishaaq and Ayaan Moosa have been raising money for causes with their lemonade

“They know the importance of what they’re doing – we’re so proud of them.

“We’ve been speaking with a drinks manufacturer who think it’s an amazing concept.

“(They are) putting together some drinks for the boys to taste and hopefully get some cans ready.

“We’re hoping to put that to supermarkets to say, ‘this is our brand, this is our story’, (with) probably all the profit going towards our charitable causes.

“Can you imagine if two seven-year-olds can manage to achieve that?”

Following their success, Ayaan and Mikaeel have now set up an emergency campaign for victims of the conflict in Gaza after the events of recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6L91_0aEOQ57r00
Mikaeel Ishaaq (left) and Ayaan Moosa have been raising money for causes with their lemonade

“It’s really important because in the war people’s houses have been blowing up (and) people have been injured.”

“We went to a march where the Government lives and we saw how many people were there for Palestine,” Mikaeel said,

The boys said they would like to be footballers as well as campaigners when they grow up, and said they need the public’s support to make a difference.

“We can’t just do this on our own, because we are just two little kids,” said Ayaan.

“We can’t just raise more than a trillion or quadrillion pounds. We have to have help from other people.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Luiz
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Old Boys#Charity#Lemonaid#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Charities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

50 million Americans hit by ‘dangerous' heatwave

A ‘dangerous’ heatwave is hitting the western United States. An estimated 50 million Americans are being affected as excessive heat warnings and advisories have been put in place for Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California. According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave has already broken several ‘all-time records’. Utah’s...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Tory peer Dido Harding applies to become next head of NHS

Baroness Dido Harding has applied to become the next head of the NHS. The Tory peer has stood aside from her position as chair of NHS Improvement, which she took up in October 2017, while recruitment is under way, according to a biography on the NHS England website. She was...
Petscuddly.com

5 Steps to a Successful Capital Campaign

A capital campaign is an organized fundraising effort to secure a large amount of money over a period of several years. Tim Crum, Founder of Animal Shelter Fundraising, spends time in this five part series detailing how to have the most successful capital campaign. What is a Capital Campaign?. A...
Charitiescuddly.com

Life After a Capital Campaign

Congratulations, you’ve met your capital fundraising goal. Finally, it is time to move onto STAGE 5, the WRAP UP STAGE. a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly completed facility. thanking donors for their gifts. hosting naming rights ceremonies. working on pledge fulfillment. It may seem like the least exciting of all...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

United Way giving out books from Success By 6 campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has gotten a total of 1,018 books as a result of their Success by 6 book drive. The goal of the campaign is to get books into as many hands as they can. They were at Carriage Hills Elementary in...
Charitiestheasianparent.com

EveryBookaStory: Read ‘n’ Give Campaign ~ A Charity Drive

Nurture a love for the Chinese language in your child through the “EveryBookaStory”. Chou Sing Chu Foundation (CSCF) is a non-profit organisation in Singapore working to promote Chinese culture, education, and language. CSCF launched the School Library Sponsorship Programme in 2018, a Chinese book donation programme extended to schools and 50 Primary Schools nationwide have benefitted to date.
Charitiesrismedia.com

BHS Joins Pride Month Charity Campaign

In honor of Pride Month, Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is pledging to match donations for the Human Rights Campaign up to $10,000. Donations can be made through the brokerage’s Pride website. BHS is a member of the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of 300-plus...
Charitiesgamesbras.com

AGClub7 reinforces campaign to help charities in Brazil

This week, AGClub7 returned to the social networks to reinforce that the AG Solidário campaign continues at full steam, allocating part of the revenue collected from the bets to three segments of society, cultural, sports and health. The AG Solidário program, which helps social causes and entities, has been growing,...
Charitiessoonerpolitics.org

DailyWire Deploys its Most Diabolic Campaign Yet... Charity - Manic Monday

#MAGA #WokeHouse #AmericaFirst AircraftSparky and Keiran reviews this past weekend's news. AOC got trolled by the DailyWire as Matt Walsh raised money for AOC's abuela.... the absolute horror! The US and China appear to be ramping up on war preparations, will these two powerhouses cross paths? Twitch.tv/aircraftsparky Support This Channel: Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyTN_QcD7XVHrsbSrHx5hhw/join Monthly Sponsorship through SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/aircraftsparky Direct Donations with Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/aircraftsparky Get Merch at my Tee Spring: https://teespring.com/stores/aircraftsparky-teespring Follow me on these Social Networking Sites: Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AircraftSparky:c Discord: https://discord.gg/YbdtbaK Parler: https://parler.com/profile/AircraftSparky/posts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AircraftSparky Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aircraftsparky/
Charitiesillinoisnewsnow.com

OSF Saint Luke Charity Golf Outing a Huge Success

The OSF Saint Luke Medical Center Golf Outing has drawn it’s largest attendance in the last decade. Colby Horsley from Kewanee Dunes told WKEI that he’d not seen a crowd this big in the decade that he’s been part of Kewanee Dunes and the annual Golf Outing. This year’s Golf Outing benefited the OSF Saint Luke Transportation program which helps low income patients get access to the hospital when they may not have their own vehicle. The OSF Saint Luke Medical Center Foundation has purchased a van that the OSF now uses to bring patients in need to the hospital and the hope is they will be able to expand their fleet. The generosity of those who turned out at Kewanee Dunes on Monday, June 7th, will go a long way toward making that goal a reality. Even if you did not attend today’s golf outing you can also make a contribution. Follow this link to the OSF Healthcare Foundation and you can make a donation via the donation button on the website.
CharitiesRenna Media

ALT Superheroes Swoop in to Assist with School’s Successful Fundraising Campaign

The Superheroes from Angelo L. Tomaso (ALT) School were back at it again, participating in the 2021 Pennies for Patients annual fundraising program. Pennies for Patients connects schools with local blood cancer patients, provides tangible life skills to participants, and allows students to see the impact they’re making in the lives of others.
Charitiesafpglobal.org

Canadian Donors Giving More to Charity

(Toronto, Ontario) Canadian donors gave almost $1000 to charity, on average, according to the 2021 What Canadian Donors Want survey, conducted by Forum Research for the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Foundation for Philanthropy – Canada and sponsored by Fundraise Up. The survey, which featured 1,561 Canadians age 18 or...
CharitiesFast Company

4 new revelations on how people give to charity crowdfunding campaigns

Raising money online from a group of donors, known as crowdfunding, is relatively new. The term was coined in 2006 by entrepreneur Michael Sullivan. But having lots of people chip in to support a cause or help out their friends and loved ones is a long-established practice. The pooling of contributions has occurred throughout human history.
Pet Servicescbdretailtrends.com

Pet Charities to Benefit From CBDfx Campaign

As part of National Pet Adoption Month, CBD products company CBDfx is launching a national campaign to raise awareness for homeless animals and giving back to local nonprofits and animal shelters. Starting this week, CBDfx is offering a Search Dog Fundraising Bundle with their most popular CBD for Pets products...
Healthlatestnewspost.com

Family with severely autistic son get eviction postponed after successful campaign

A FAMILY with a severely autistic son have been granted a reprieve from eviction from their home until their new abode has been adapted to cater for his “complex” needs. The National has agreed not to name the family – from Livingston, West Lothian – over their fear of repercussions, but they were given the good news yesterday after intervention from local SNP MP Hannah Bardell, Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater and Scotland’s tenants’ union Living Rent.
CharitiesPosted by
FOX26

Firearm manufacture launches charity campaign for Ahwahnee 8-year-old

RICE LAKE, WI (FOX26) - A fundraising campaign has been created on behalf of 8-year-old Kalel Hamilton from Ahwahnee who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). According to Henry Repeating Arms, a firearms manufacture, 50 custom lever-action rifles have been created and will be donated towards the charity "Flex For Kalel." The proceeds from this charity will go towards Kalel Hamilton's experimental gene therapy treatment that could possibly save his life. $25,000 is required to save his spot for treatment through the Cure Rare Diseases organization.
KidsBBC

Gloucestershire boy's hubcap replacement campaign is praised

A boy's efforts to give hubcaps to people whose cars are missing them has gained nationwide attention after a grateful recipient thanked him online. Matthew, 14, who is autistic, finds the hubcaps, cleans them and tries to match them to cars that have lost them. His mother Rachel Checksfield said...