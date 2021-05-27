Relationship between shame, guilt and self-harm

Film Courage: At what point in your career did you go without work for a year? What happened?. Erica Wernick, Personal Coach, Author and Speaker: That was in 2009 and that contact, that one connection that I had made helped me get that first show. But I didn’t have a huge rolodex of people that I knew in the industry so it was really challenging to book another job because from a graphic designer standpoint you really need to know people. Once you get into the union there is an availability list that you can put yourself on and you can get some jobs from your name being on the availability list but people are only going to that list until they’ve exhausted their list of people they know. It’s so much about who you know and I just didn’t know enough people yet, my pool was so small. It was like the worst year of my life because it was also the recession and so I couldn’t even get a waitressing job. I remember this one day where I saw a Craigslist posting for a waitress interview (a server interview) and I got in my car right away and drove right over and there were already 10 people in line and they were only taking one person. That was really challenging too and even now I try to get better but I tend to tie myself worth to how much money I have and so when I couldn’t even make a living as getting a server job or something like that or any kind of side job and this was also before Uber and Lyft existed. I couldn’t drive for Instacart, I couldn’t do those things, I couldn’t be a Postmates person and so that was really hard for me too so not only like struggling to find the work but then time my worth to that and feeling so unworthy of success or anything that…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).