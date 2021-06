Tick populations and the prevalence of Lyme disease are on the rise as we head into summer 2021. Every summer we take the good with the bad. Summer brings with it great weather and fun to Upstate New York. But unfortunately, it brings the creepy-crawly return of the tick population. So far this year, tick numbers are experiencing an "explosion" according to a New York Upstate report. Ticks being sent to the New York state testing lab more than tripled in May of 2021 versus May of 2020. To make matter worse, the presence of Lyme in tested ticks has also climbed from just over 22 percent in the first 5 months of 2020 to 37 percent in the same time period this year. More ticks and a higher percentage carrying Lyme is not a good combination.