Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccinations and Reproductive Health

bctv.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, PA – Thursday, First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson led a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccines and reproductive health during a Facebook Live event hosted by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women. The event, entitled Vax Facts for Pregnancy and Reproductive Health, is the second in a series aimed at providing relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and addressing the questions of concerned citizens.

www.bctv.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproductive Health#Covid 19 Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccinations And#Spanish#Latino Affairs#Pennsylvanians#Bsn#Msn#Rn#Np#Penn State Health#Adagio Health#The Commission For Women#Vax Facts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Monroe County, WInews8000.com

Monroe County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) -Free walk in vaccinations will be available at Monroe County’s Health Department office starting Monday. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available during the clinics that run through June 22nd. As of Friday, 37.9% of people in the county received at least one doses of...
New York City, NYNews 12

Northwell Health requiring new hires get COVID-19 vaccine

Northwell Health is now mandating that all new hires get the COVID-19 vaccine. New York's largest health care provider says it's part of their obligation to set an example for the community. Northwell Health is also requiring all volunteers and students to get the shot. The company said in part,...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

40K: Augusta Health passes another COVID-19 vaccination milestone

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. More than 40,000 residents in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro have now been fully vaccinated at Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Vaccination efforts. Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth...
Collegesbeckershospitalreview.com

University of California Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

University of California Health will require COVID-19 vaccines this fall, according to a statement from the university system. The decision comes after a consultation process at the University of California, which began in April. During this process, faculty and student health physician directors considered a proposed COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy....
PharmaceuticalsGrand Forks Herald

NewsMD podcast 'The Health Variant' episode: 'COVID-19 Vaccine Answers'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There's a lot of bad information about COVID-19 vaccines to be found out there. So in the latest episode of the "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg features an expert question-and-answer session arranged by the University of Minnesota to provide useful, accurate information to questions about COVID-19.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Tidelands Health utilizing mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is setting up mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at businesses, churches, community events and more to make it easier for residents to receive the vaccine. According to a press release, the health system already has taken vaccination clinics on the road to administer shots...
Hastings, MIwbch.com

Barry Eaton Health Dept. Covid 19 Vaccine Clinic in Hastings Saturday

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department will hold a Covid 19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday, June 19th from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. in Hastings at the Barry Eaton District Health Department, 330 W. Woodlawn Ave.,Hastings. The Pfizer Vaccine is available to anyone age 12 and up. Walk-in's welcome or register at http://barryeatonhealth.org/schedule-vaccine or call 517-543-2430.
Pharmaceuticalsfox5atlanta.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
KidsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
Public Healthunicefusa.org

In Bolivia, COVID-19 Vaccines for Health Workers Protect Patients Too

For frontline health worker Jeanine Mendonza Robles in Pailón, Bolivia, being vaccinated against COVID-19 means more than just protecting herself — it also means keeping her patients, her family and her community safe. "Once I got the vaccine as a frontline worker, I felt safer to care for patients and avoided getting sick because of COVID," she says. "I have not had any adverse reaction to the vaccine."
Public Healthvernonmatters.ca

Interior Health accelerating second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Interior Health (IH) says more than 675,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered throughout the health region. The agency says 520,998 first doses and 154,848 second doses (22 per cent of total) have gone into arms in the IH region for a total of 675,846. “I want to...
Cancernacchocommunique.com

NACCHO Aboriginal Health News: New patient assessment for COVID-19 vaccine

On 18 June 2021, the Australian Government introduced two new MBS items (10660 and 10661) to support general practitioners and other medical practitioners. The two new MBS items provide in-depth clinical assessments of patients aged 50 years and over. This is in regard to the patient’s individual health risks and benefits associated with receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Baltimore, MDbeckershospitalreview.com

2 Baltimore health systems to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, both based in Baltimore, will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, making them the latest health systems to do so. "We follow the science, and the scientific evidence tells us that from a safety and efficacy standpoint, COVID-19 vaccines...
Public HealthKSNB Local4

South Heartland Health updates COVID-19 risk dial, vaccination numbers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Tuesday evening, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever provided her weekly COVID-19 update for the health district, which encompasses Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. Bever reported the department logged no new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 19....