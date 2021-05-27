New York Leads The Nation in ‘Staycations’

Remembering when my mother made her first trip to visit me in New York, back in 1968. The doors opened, I turned to say "now!" and pushed forward. It was time to escape. A few days earlier, when my mother was about to make her first trip to visit me in New York in 1968, she hesitantly asked if I could meet her at the airport. She was a tiny, charming, very outgoing woman at home who had traveled extensively with my father, but too many TV shows of brash New York taxi drivers had made her wary of getting from the airport into the city alone. After picking her up, I took her on a quick tour of famous city sights before arriving at her hotel. I had reserved a room for her at the St. Moritz Hotel on the south end of Central Park, asking specially for a room that overlooked the horse drawn carriages at the edge of the park waiting to take tourists for a ride. It was the perfect introduction to the city, with a view just like the one she had recently seen in Life magazine. She was delighted. I wanted her first trip to New York to be an adventure; this was a good beginning.