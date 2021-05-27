Cancel
Festival

Memorial Day

By Lynette Charles
wmar2news
 28 days ago

The unofficial start to Summer is just a few days away and I have good news, bad news and better news. The bad news : It's going to be chilly and wet to kick of the long holiday weekend. The good news: We need the rain!. The better news: It's...

www.wmar2news.com
#Memorial Day
Festival
Society
Festivalmaynardtownadmin.org

Flag Day Celebration and Memorial Day Observance June 13th

The Maynard-Clinton Elks 1568 invite the community to celebrate Flag Day on June13th at 2:30 PM in Veterans Memorial Park. The Maynard Veterans Council will also hold the annual Memorial Day Observance which was previously cancelled due to weather.
Saint Clair Shores, MIcandgnews.com

Memorial Day service returns to Veterans Memorial Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Before the barbecues, before the crowds drag chairs, blankets and umbrellas to line the parade route, before motorcycles shatter the silence of the afternoon to kick off the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, another, more intimate ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
PoliticsGaston Gazette

Memorial Day ceremony held at Stanley Cemetery

The Stanley Cemetery Ancestry Fund hosted a special Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery. A new American flag, purchased to honor the 141 veterans buried in the cemetery, was raised for the first time at the ceremony's conclusion. The keynote speaker for the ceremony was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Russell...
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

Short Stacks And Butterfields Place ‘Fallen Soldiers Table’ On Memorial Day

Knowing that Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, John Shwiner, adjutant and public relations officer of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390, recognized the “Fallen Soldiers Table” setting when seated for breakfast at Short Stacks on Memorial Day. Mike Foley, owner of Short Stacks in Wellington and Butterfields in Royal Palm Beach explained Maria Caraballo’s tradition of setting of the “Fallen Soldiers Table” at both locations every Memorial Day.
Baldwin, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Memorial Day under an overcast Baldwin sky

Baldwinites gathered on the chilly, cloudy morning of Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. to remember and honor the fallen at a ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Plaza in Silver Lake Park hosted by the American Legion Baldwin Post #246 after participating in a car parade organized by the Baldwin Hot Rod Association.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Flag Day ceremony held at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park

BEMIDJI -- The history and purpose of the American flag was memorialized on Monday as local Bemidji Elks and American Legion members conducted a traditional Flag Day ceremony, including the retirement of decommissioned flags. Around 40 people were in attendance for the ceremony on June 14, including Bemidji Mayor Jorge...
Deer Park, NYBabylon Beacon

Brumidi Lodge Memorial Day wreath ceremony

The Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Constantino Brumidi Lodge #2211 in Deer Park, recently participated in three Memorial Day Wreath Ceremonies. The ceremonies were held at the Deer Park...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

North Country Angling: Father’s Day memories

Troutman rinsed the last supper dish and put it into the drying rack. The dishes would have to dry themselves. He and the Old Timer had to travel to one of their favorite ponds to try and catch the green drake hatch. The green drake hatch occurred on the pond...
Festivalvtcng.com

Thanks to all who made Memorial Day a success

On behalf of the Shelburne-Charlotte Rotary Club, Shelburne Veterans Monument Ccommittee, and Shelburne business association, the I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to all involved in making Memorial Day 2021 such a success. Preparation for Memorial Day involves several people and organizations. The success of such...
Watertown, MNhometownsource.com

Watertown resident honors fallen for Memorial Day

War affects everyone in some way, whether or not they’ve gone to war or know someone who did. Part of our culture is honoring the fallen, and one Watertown resident has been doing so for decades. With 95 flags and crosses adorning his front yard, Rick Denomme and his wife Joyce have created their own veterans memorial for neighbors to come and visit.
Clark, NJunionnewsdaily.com

Clark hosts a successful 2021 Memorial Day Parade

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Memorial Day Parade was back in full swing for 2021. Clark Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo managed the Parade Committee this year and made numerous additions to the annual lineup. A riderless horse, a flag-draped coffin pulled by horses, classic cars, children’s characters, stilt walkers and...
Bailey, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

McGraw Memorial Park’s Bailey Day schedule

10:15 a.m. - Flag raising by VFW Post 8661 and Boy Scout Troop 238. 10:15 a.m. - noon Rex Rideout and Tin Cup, music from 1800s. Tom and Denise Klinger with railroad history and books in Way Station. All buildings open. Ice cream. Noon - 1 p.m. Hillbilly Aliens acoustic...
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

Memorial Day barbecue at Seashore Gardens Living Center

Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) in Galloway Township gathered together for the first time in over a year for a special Memorial Day barbecue to remember and honor those who served our country. The lunch marks the start of phased-in communal dining at the home as the nation...
Societymidfloridanewspapers.com

A Memorial Day to remember

Golden Triangle Moose Lodge 874 members and their guests celebrated Memorial Day, May 31, with a number of special activities. Members of the Eustis High School ROTC raised the flag from half-mast and demonstrated the POW/ MIA table presentation. Third-grade students read class letters focused on “What Memorial Day Means to Me.” Bands donated their time and food was catered by Sonny’s BBQ, Outback Steak House and Luigi’s Restaurant.
Montgomery, NYmontgomery.nj.us

Memorial Day Service Recap

The Montgomery Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31, 2021 at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial. The Ceremony featured lowering of the flags by Montgomery Township Boy and Girl Scouts, a spiritual message provided by Reverend Christopher Heitkamp, and reflections provided by Montgomery Mayor Devra Keenan. Memorial Day honors and remembers all our military service members who have died while serving our country. Any member of the public is welcome to visit the Memorial for quiet reflection any day from dawn to dusk. It is located near the upper parking lot of Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park on Harlingen Road. Please see some photos from this year’s ceremony at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iQCpZt1gRs2QVS1A9.
Festivalaerotechnews.com

Coming together is the real message of Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2021 at Lancaster Cemetery was a welcome return to a bit of normalcy, as the tradition of remembering the fallen in service to country was welcomed back by a large gathering of local citizens and military folks that spanned many generations. With color guards and traditions on full...