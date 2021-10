CHARLESTON – The Charleston High School volleyball program recently won its eighth match of the 2021 season with a 3-2 victory against Oran. Given the Bluejays have 10 defeats, to go with one tie, the overall 8-10-1 record may not seem that impressive. However, once you study the recent history of the program, eight victories are quite the achievement.

