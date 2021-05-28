Cancel
Little Simz announces biggest tour to date for winter 2021

Cover picture for the articleLittle Simz has announced a UK and Ireland tour for the end of 2021, taking in her biggest shows to date. The South London rapper will kick off at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on November 25, before wrapping up almost a month later with a homecoming show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on December 16.

Little Simz is a Bottega girl now

Bottega is back! Your favourite Italian fashion house may have exited Instagram earlier this year, and taken time to re-think its approach to shows, but it still knows how to make a splash (and we’re not just talking about those neon puddle boots). Bottega Veneta’s new Wardrobe 02 collection has dropped and it stars a cast of artists who have inspired creative director Daniel Lee over the past year. There are musicians (Neneh Cherry, Slowthai, Skepta, Tricky, Arca), dancers (Ellen van Schuylenburch, Roberto Bolle, Oumi Janta) and even a poet (Caleb Femi) and Daniel’s CSM fashion tutor (Sarah Gresty), all of whom were photographed by Tyrone Lebon.