Little Simz announces biggest tour to date for winter 2021

OMD is coming back to North America for a headline tour bringing 40 years of greatest hits. You can see all the dates below. Now that we think of it, 40 years is actually kinda ‘misleading’ some might say as the band released its very first single already in 1979, which was a re-recorded version of a track originally by the Id (which was the first band for McCluskey and Humphreys) called “Electricity”. But the UK and European tour was already announced in March 2019 as part of the group’s 40th-anniversary celebrations which saw the release of a retrospective deluxe boxset entitled “Souvenir”.