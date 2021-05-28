Little Simz announces biggest tour to date for winter 2021

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch are excited to announce a series of intimate acoustic dates this fall. Dubbed An Acoustic Night with Dispatch, founding members Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan will be joined by longtime bandmates and collaborators Matt Embree, John “JR” Reilly and Mike Sawitzke + special guest Emelise on all dates. The excursion will kick off in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 25 and weave its way throughout the US until November, making stops in New Haven, Charlottesville, Cincinnati, Boulder, Aspen, Solana Beach and more (full routing below). Presale starts Monday, June 7 with code: BREAKOURFALL. Please visit www.dispatchmusic.com/tour for ticket notifications and more information. Local CDC requirements will be followed. The band recently released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen!