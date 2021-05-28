Cancel
Environment

Coastal Flood Statement issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: New York (Manhattan) ISOLATED MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan) County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated minor coastal flooding is possible with Saturday night`s high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
New York State
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...North of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, one spot on Battleship Road is covered with water about three inches deep. The westbound lane of USS North Carolina Road is covered with water up to six inches deep. In downtown Wilmington, about a block of Water Street just south of Market Street is covered with about three inches of water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/11 PM 5.8 1.1 0.6 1 Minor 26/12 PM 4.8 0.1 0.7 1 None 27/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.6 1 Minor 27/01 PM 4.6 -0.1 0.6 1 None 28/01 AM 5.4 0.7 0.6 1 None 28/02 PM 4.5 -0.2 0.5 1 None
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...North of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, one spot on Battleship Road is covered with water about three inches deep. The westbound lane of USS North Carolina Road is covered with water up to six inches deep. In downtown Wilmington, about a block of Water Street just south of Market Street is covered with about three inches of water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/11 PM 5.8 1.1 0.6 1 Minor 26/12 PM 4.8 0.1 0.7 1 None 27/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.6 1 Minor 27/01 PM 4.6 -0.1 0.6 1 None 28/01 AM 5.4 0.7 0.6 1 None
Benton County, IN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 23:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT/8 AM EDT/ SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * Until 7 AM CDT/8 AM EDT/ Saturday * Torrential rainfall-producing thunderstorms will continue to move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana tonight into early Saturday morning. Flash flooding has already occurred near Bloomington, IL and may occur elsewhere overnight where heavy rain falls for a prolonged period of time. Additional rounds of thunderstorms may occur into early Sunday morning, as well. Accordingly, the Flash Flood Watch may be extended. * Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches, and roadways is possible. Additionally, rises in water levels in rivers and streams are possible.
Branch County, MI

Flash Flood Watch issued for Branch by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Branch FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Noble and Steuben. In southwest Michigan, Branch. * Through Sunday morning * Heavy rain has already fallen over portions of the watch area. Another round of heavy rain is expected tonight with an additional 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * Areal flooding is also possible. People living in flood prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas may be impacted.
Stafford County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 736 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hudson and Seward. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Moore County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN POTTER...SOUTHWESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley De Oro, or 23 miles northeast of Vega, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Hartley, Channing, Boys Ranch and Masterson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Texas County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTY At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Hooker, or 16 miles southeast of Feterita, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Texas County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TEXAS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Hough, or 14 miles southeast of Rolla, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Stevens County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stevens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND SOUTHWESTERN STEVENS COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feterita, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Morton and southwestern Stevens Counties. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Swisher County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Vigo Park, or 13 miles northeast of Tulia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Louisa County, IA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Louisa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and southeast Iowa, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Henry IL, Mercer and Putnam. In southeast Iowa, Louisa. * Through Saturday morning. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Clinton County, MI

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Ingham; Jackson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of central Michigan and south central Michigan, including the following areas, in central Michigan, Gratiot. In south central Michigan, Clinton, Ingham and Jackson. * Through Sunday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain over the last 2 days have dropped between 2 and 4 inches of rain across a large section of Southwest Michigan, with some locations even close to 5. Several additional rounds of rain are expected through Sunday. With soils now saturated and small creeks already running high, flooding could become more significant if future rounds of rainfall move over the same areas that have already been hardest hit.
Swisher County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Happy, or 11 miles northeast of Tulia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morton County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morton; Stevens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND SOUTHWESTERN STEVENS COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feterita, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Morton and southwestern Stevens Counties. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Rock Island County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rock Island; Whiteside FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the following areas, in northwest Illinois, Rock Island and Whiteside. In Iowa, Cedar, Clinton, Johnson, Keokuk, Muscatine, Scott and Washington. * Through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain in the watch area, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding.
Anne Arundel County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides up to one foot above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:23 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/07 AM 2.6 1.2 0.8 1 Minor 26/07 PM 1.8 0.4 0.8 1 None 27/08 AM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 None 27/08 PM 1.9 0.5 0.8 1 None 28/08 AM 2.2 0.8 0.7 1 None 28/09 PM 1.7 0.3 0.6 1 None
Hale County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lyon County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Franklin County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Castro County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas Northwestern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1245 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Happy. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR