Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ISOLATED MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. For the, from 11 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Life- threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated minor coastal flooding is possible with Saturday night`s high tide.