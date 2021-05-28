Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ISOLATED MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. For the, from 11 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Life- threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated minor coastal flooding is possible with Saturday night`s high tide.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Coastal Flooding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesapeake; Suffolk THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT ...THE WESTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE EASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 432 PM EDT, showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain were located east of Downtown Suffolk, moving north at 15 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Downtown Suffolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Driver, Corapeake, Kings Fork, Crittenden, Suffolk Airport, Huntersville, Saunders, Magnolia, Chuckatuck, Hobson, Wilroy, Kilby, Nurney and Deanes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesapeake; Suffolk A THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GATES COUNTY At 506 PM EDT, a thunderstorm with heavy rain was located near Sunbury, moving north at 10 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Corapeake, Savage and Acorn Hill. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southampton, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southampton; Suffolk A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL HERTFORD...AND NORTHWESTERN GATES COUNTIES AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 547 PM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from near Gates to near Winton. Movement was north at 15 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gatesville, Holland, Suffolk, Gates, Winton, Cofield, Como, Roduco, Whaleyville, Tunis, Chowan Beach, Topsy, Mapleton, Buckland, Dort, Sunbeam, Bartonsville, Riverdale, Barretts Crossroad and Reynoldson. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Isle Of Wight County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FRANKLIN AND THE WESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 629 PM EDT, showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from Suffolk to near Carrsville to near Newsoms. Movement was north at 15 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Franklin, Windsor, Courtland, Holland, Suffolk, Newsoms, Hunterdale, Sedley, Carrsville, Whaleyville, Kings Fork, Zuni, Vicksville, Suffolk Airport, Sunbeam, Lees Mill, Kilby, Riverdale, Nurney and Walters. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTY At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Hooker, or 16 miles southeast of Feterita, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Stafford County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 736 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hudson and Seward. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gray County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gray, Hemphill, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Roberts SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAY...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND SOUTHWESTERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miami, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Canadian, Miami, Codman and Lora. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Moore County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN POTTER...SOUTHWESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley De Oro, or 23 miles northeast of Vega, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Hartley, Channing, Boys Ranch and Masterson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN COFFEY COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harris, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harris. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hall County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR HOWARD AND NORTHERN HALL COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Farwell to near Boelus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elba, St. Paul, Dannebrog, Cushing and St. Libory. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Morton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morton; Stevens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND SOUTHWESTERN STEVENS COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feterita, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Morton and southwestern Stevens Counties. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Howard County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR HOWARD AND NORTHERN HALL COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Farwell to near Boelus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elba, St. Paul, Dannebrog, Cushing and St. Libory. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic beaches of Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through at least Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TEXAS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Hough, or 14 miles southeast of Rolla, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Louisa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Louisa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and southeast Iowa, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Henry IL, Mercer and Putnam. In southeast Iowa, Louisa. * Through Saturday morning. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.