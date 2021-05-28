JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com