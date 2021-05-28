Cancel
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,756 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,825 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 583 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.
MarketsWKRB News

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
StocksWKRB News

Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 923 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 570,761 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 570,761 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Best Buy worth $53,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Botty Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to C at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 449,569 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.