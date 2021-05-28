Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.95.www.modernreaders.com