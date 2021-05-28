Cancel
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.95.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Increases Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target to $18.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.85.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessmodernreaders.com

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $24.83

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 700 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,748 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $91,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Susquehanna Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $48.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.78 ($96.21).