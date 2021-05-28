Cancel
Stocks

Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Headinvest LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Several other institutional investors have also made...
StocksWKRB News

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 47,915 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.
Lifestyletechinvestornews.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Y […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $50.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,954 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $50,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 863 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 449,569 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 700 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.