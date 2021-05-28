Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com