M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)
M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Gray Television were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.