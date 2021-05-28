M&T Bank Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.