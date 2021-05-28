M&T Bank Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)
M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com