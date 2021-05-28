Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

M&T Bank Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sstk#Truist Bank#Us Bancorp#M T Bank Corp Has#M T Bank Corp#Veriti Management Llc#Us Bancorp De#Nyse Sstk#Shutterstock Inc#Shutterstock News#Zacks Investment Research#Jmp Securities#Needham Company Llc#Truist Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “. Separately, JMP Securities cut...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Analysts Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) PT at $88.00

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,045 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $47.90 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.51% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $47,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 47,915 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.22% of Dollar General worth $105,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,521.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,318 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $26,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 863 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Concord Wealth Partners Has $214,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 274.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.