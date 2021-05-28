Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Oil Price#Price Of Oil#Thestreet#Zacks Investment Research#Wells Fargo Company#Thomson Reuters#First Trust Advisors#Lp#Wholesale Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.48% of 2U worth $127,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $452.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC Raises Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.41.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Safran’s (SAFRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Economymodernreaders.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
StocksWKRB News

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Headinvest LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Several other institutional investors have also made...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.
StocksWKRB News

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 863 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.