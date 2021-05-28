Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.77.