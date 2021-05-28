Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.