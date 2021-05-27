Best cheap party tents

A tent has the power to make or break your festival experience. Get the wrong one and by the end of the weekend you could be a soggy, clammy, sleep-deprived shell of your former self. Pick wisely and you’ll have a welcoming place to restore and revive you.Given the British weather, all the tents featured here are waterproof, so don’t worry about that. Instead, do consider how much space you might need for muddy stuff (some porches are huge, others are less than a foot wide), and how far you’ll have to carry it (the tents here weigh between 3kg...