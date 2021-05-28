Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com