Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,646.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.