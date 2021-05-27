Cancel
Samaritan Hosts Vaccination Event at Boulder Falls

samhealth.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamaritan Health Services will provide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, June 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive in Lebanon. Community members 12 and older are eligible for vaccination at this drop-in event. Individuals will be asked for insurance information, for reimbursement of administrative...

www.samhealth.org
