Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,182 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srpt#Asset Management#Srpt#Sec#Northern Trust Corp Now#Norges Bank#Svb Leerink#Needham Company Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.48% of 2U worth $127,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,457 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksWKRB News

Citigroup Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Neutral

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 51,465 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of NetEase worth $92,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $249,470.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Buys 115,428 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Alphabet accounts for […]
Medical & BiotechWKRB News

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.
StocksWKRB News

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
StocksWKRB News

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 236,685 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.21% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $144,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.