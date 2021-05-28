Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,182 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.